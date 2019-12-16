Cape Girardeau homicide investigation UPDATE 2 suspects at large

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is looking for two men for involvement in the murder of Richard Reeves last week. Warrants by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have been issued for both men. On December 13, 19-year-old Thomas Bean was charged with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Scott Lipke issued a $1,000,000 cash only bond for Bean. 19-year-old Maurice Patterson, Jr. was charged with second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first degree robbery, and unlawful use of a weapon. Judge Frank Miller issued a no bond warrant. Bean and Patterson are not in custody at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous. You are strongly encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department if you know the whereabouts of Bean or Patterson.

Maurice Patterson Jr.

Thomas Bean