Fatal St. Francois County car accident

There was a fatal car accident yesterday evening in St. Francois County. 53-year-old Michael Del Percio Jr., of Fetsus, was travelling southbound on US 67, when he lost control on the Big River Bridge and slid off the left side of the road. A second vehicle had already been in an accident and 43-year-old Joseph Reddick II, of Bonne Terre, had exited the vehicle. 39-year-old Heather Rusan and 23-year-old Paden Sorbello, both of Bonne Terre, had stopped to assist. Del Percio Jr. hit the front left of the second vehicle, struck the cable barrier, overturned, and hit all 3 pedestrians, who were pronounced dead on the scene. Del Percio Jr. had minor injuries that were treated on the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...