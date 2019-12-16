Meth arrest in Greene County

On December 13, the Paragould City Swat Team, Greene County Sheriffs’ Office, Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office, and SEMO Drug Task Force were serving a search warrant at a residence on Greene Road 533, near Paragould, Arkansas. Steven Bowen was the subject of the search warrant and was apprehended at the residence without resistance. Bowen was taken into custody and was transferred to the Greene County Jail in Paragould, Arkansas. Bowen was wanted on a Federal Arrest warrant for distribution of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, felon in possession of a fire arm, possession of a fire arm and furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He is currently on parole in the state of Missouri for murder. He will be transferred back to the State of Missouri where he will make an appearance in Federal Court in Cape Girardeau.

