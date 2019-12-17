2020 Jackson budget calls for increases in water, sewer, electric, trash fees

Last night the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved an annual budget calling for an increase in water, sewer, electric and trash collection fees next year. The rate increases for the sewer, water and electric services amounts to 1.9% above current rates, which is consistent with the recent rise in the consumer price index. The aldermen also approved a $4 monthly increase in the city’s residential trash collection fees, raising it from $6 to 10. The additional water, sewer and electric fees should generate between $400,000 and $425,000 a year. The effective billing date for the fee increases will be Feb. 1, 2020. The aldermen approved the rate increases after a brief public hearing at which no one spoke in opposition to fee adjustments. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...