Arrest on Threats at School Dance

On December 13, Sikeston DPS was made aware of a threat that occurred the day before via Snapchat. The threats came from 17-year-old Lamar Northern, of Kennett. He sent messages to a Sikeston R-6 Jr. High student claiming to have several weapons and that he was going to their school dance that evening. He also had threatened another person with gun violence. Northern has been arrested for first degree harassment. He is currently in custody at the Scott County Jail with no bond.

