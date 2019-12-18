Bids for Center Junction project higher than anticipated

The Missouri Department of Transportation has received five bids for bridge replacement and interchange redesign at the junction of I-55 and U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, but all were higher than expected and it is unclear whether the Missouri Highway Commission will accept any of them. MoDOT representatives will go over the bids with members of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) today. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and is open to the public. The bids will be considered by the Missouri Highway Commission next month. The project is expected to take nearly two years to complete and will involve replacement of both northbound and southbound I-55 bridges over U.S. 61 at exit 99. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...