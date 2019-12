Around 2:30 this morning, officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Benton for a report of a subject who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in the upper torso area with a small caliber handgun. The victim is still being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officers are currently investigating.

Like this: Like Loading...