Trooper placed on leave over $83K tax debt, felony charges

A longtime Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper has been placed on leave without pay after he recently was charged with more than a dozen felonies stemming from his alleged failure to pay about $83,000 in sales tax for his Doniphan restaurant. Russell Arnold was charged Dec. 3 with 15 unclassified felonies of failure to furnish a sales tax return. Arnold spent a majority of his career assigned to Troop E, but was assigned to Troop G in recent years. In addition to his patrol duties, he served on Troop E’s marijuana eradication team for a period of time in the early 2000s. Arnold was issued a criminal summons to appear in court on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. for arraignment.

