Wednesday, December 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police report that a Florida Man is behind bars on a pair of criminal charges after allegedly committing a lewd act in the toy section of a Walmart. According to investigators, 19-year-old Elias Flor was spotted “masturbating on the back” of a woman who was looking at merchandise along with her 12-year-old son.

Flor, cops say, entered the Walmart in Winter Haven around 6:30 PM Friday evening and strolled around the store before going into the restroom. Upon exiting the bathroom, Flor headed for the toy section, where the victim was shopping with the boy.

After pacing the aisle, Flor “unzipped his pants, pulled out his penis, and approached the victim” from behind, according to a police affidavit. Getting to within an “arm’s reach” of the woman — who was “facing away from him shopping” — Flor masturbated until he ejaculated “on the pants of the victim.”

The child, who was standing next to a shopping cart, witnessed Flor’s vile act and “attempted to alarm his mother.” By the time Winter Haven cops arrived, the suspect had left the store. The incident, police say, “was captured on video at a distance” by store surveillance cameras. Flor was eventually arrested on a pair criminal charges and booked into the Polk County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $25,500 bond.