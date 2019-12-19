Congress passes Wagner, Hawley efforts to clear up untested rape kit piles
Congress has passed a bipartisan bill that would give funding to states to help them catch up on their piles of untested DNA samples, including rape kits. Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who co-sponsored the measure, says sexual assault survivors should not be forced to wait years to get the justice they deserve.
Eastern Missouri Republican Ann Wagner led the effort to get the bill passed in the House. It’s headed to President Trump for consideration.