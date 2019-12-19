Investigation of death in Carter County leads to charges

An investigation into a death in Carter County has led to charges being filed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department says officials received a call from 27-year-old Dakota Taylor, saying that he had hurt his mother, leading police to discover Taylor’s mother, 58-year-old Kathryn Hall, with severe physical injuries that she later died from. Taylor says that the two had gotten into an argument, leading Hall to pull a knife on Taylor, where he then hit her with a baseball bat. He was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, with more charges expected as the investigation proceeds. If you have information that could aid in the investigation, you are asked to call either the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsinore Police Department, or Missouri State Highway Patrol.

