Murphysboro police looking for second missing teen

The Murphysboro Police Department is looking for a teen who has been missing for almost a month. 15-year-old Mariyiah Turner was reported as a runaway by her family on November 19. She could possibly be in Carbondale, Cairo, Mt. Vernon, or Sikeston. Mariyiah is 5’3″ tall, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Mariyiah ran away the same day as 16-year-old Aniyah Jones. Their parents believe the teens are together, but the Murphysboro Police Department has not been able to confirm this. Anyone with information on Mariyiah or Aniyah’s whereabouts is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.

