There is road work scheduled for today in Butler County. The roads being worked on are County Road 367, 604, and 602, which will be closed while MoDOT crews replace pipes beneath the roadways. Roads 604 and 602 are scheduled to be closed today from 8 am to 3 pm, and County Road 367 is scheduled to be closed from 9 am to 3 pm. For more information, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT, or visit www.MoDot.Org.

