Search area for missing endangered Caruthersville woman expanded

The search area for a missing endangered woman from Caruthersville has been expanded. The missing person is 36-year-old Michele Bell, who was reported to have had a mental breakdown before leaving the city of Caruthersville on December 8th. She is 5’4, 105 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, and was wearing a pink shirt and leggings on the night she left the city. Her vehicle was reported being found near Joiner, Ark. On December 9th, on an exit ramp of Interstate 55. Along with Missouri and Arkansas, she is now being searched after in Tennessee and Mississippi, and a reward is still being offered for her safe return. If you have any information on Bell’s location, you are asked to call 911, or the Caruthersville Police Department at 573-333-4101.

