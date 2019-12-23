Country music star Chris Janson donates drums to Perryville High School

On Thursday, Academy of Country Music award-winner and Perryville High School graduate Chris Janson surprised PHS students with a Christmas gift. He donated an entire drum line to the marching band after a request by band directors Jerry Childers and David Barani. The presentation was made during Thursday’s PHS Winter Band Concert. The school received the Mapex instruments Tuesday and kept the secret until the concert. Three marching snare drums, a marching tenor and five marching bass drums of different sizes, plus carriers for each instrument, were donated. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...