Four vehicles stolen from Benton dealership Saturday night, two recovered Sunday
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information in reference to several vehicles stolen from ReCar in Benton. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office received information that several vehicles had been stolen from the ReCar parking lot. Two of the vehicles were recovered on Sunday. One was found in Scott City at a gas station. The other was found in Kansas City after a crash. If you have any information, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 573-545-3525.
The vehicles are:
2014 Chevrolet Corvette – RECOVERED in Kansas City
2017 Ford Raptor – RECOVERED in Scott City
2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat
2018 Jeep Wrangler Hemi