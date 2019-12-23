Injuries and property damage reported following fire in Poplar Bluff

Injuries and property damage were reported following a fire on Friday in Poplar Bluff. The Poplar Bluff Fire Department reports that it occurred on 827 Poplar Street, where the fire had spread to the majority of the home by the time authorities arrived. One of the homes occupants, 29-year-old Steven Moore, threw himself through a window to escape the flame, where he received some injuries. It is possible drugs were involved. The department states that the fire started on the balcony, however the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. More information will be available as the investigation of the fire continues.

