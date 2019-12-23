Missing Woman and Child – Endangered Person Advisory

The Dexter Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on S. Elm St. in Dexterat 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. 48-year-old Maria Reyes and 7-year-old Aryany Reyes were discovered missing when their front door was found open. Evidence obtained from the home indicates they are endangered. A possible suspect is believed to be 45-year-old Esbin Matillas, a Hispanic male that is approximately 5’0” and 200 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. The Reyes’s were last seen entering his vehicle around 4:30 Sunday morning. Cell phone activity indicates that they could be in the Memphis, TN area. Maria is a Hispanic woman that is 4’11” and 120 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. Aryany is a Hispanic girl that is 70 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. If you have any information, call your nearest law enforcement agency, 911, or the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.

Maria Reyes

Aryany Reyes

Esbin Matillas