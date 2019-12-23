Missouri Congressman Luetkemeyer Wants Corps to Submit Flood Plan

An east-central Missouri congressman says it’s time for the US. Army Corps of Engineers to submit a plan for dealing with flooding along the upper Mississippi River. St. Elizabeth GOP Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer has filed legislation, which would require the Corps to submit a plan by 2021.

Luetkemeyer says that some of the 140 levee districts in the upper Mississippi haven’t seen improvements or repairs since 1954. He and Governor Mike Parson are working with other states to push the bipartisan legislation.