Missouri-made Bourbon released over holidays

Just in time for the holidays, state-approved Missouri-made Bourbon is on the shelves for the first time. A law has passed in this last Legislature to designate Missouri-made bourbon. Missouri has been producing most of the ingredients and material used to make Bourbon. Distiller of Wood Hat Spirits Gary Heinegardner explains.

The labels will show if the Bourbon is made start-to-finish in Missouri. Wood Hat recently won Best in State from the American Craft Spirits Association.