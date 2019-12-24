Armed and dangerous man taken into custody in Poplar Bluff

Early yesterday morning, an armed and dangerous suspect was taken into custody in Poplar Bluff. The Poplar Bluff Police Department captured Carlos Wallace after a vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle. He was charged on first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Wallace has been additionally charged on several warrants, and faces additional charges on the vehicle pursuit, the stolen vehicle, as well as charges on stolen firearms that were found inside the stolen vehicle.

