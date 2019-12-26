California man arrested with Oxycodone in Johnson County

A California man was arrested in Johnson County on Sunday with over 800 grams of Oxycodone pills. Manuel Bracamonte, of San Diego, was stopped by Illinois State Police on I-24 after a Scott’s Law violation. During the stop, the trooper noticed possible indicators of criminal activity. Bracamonte didn’t have a valid driver’s license, but did have an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up 814 grams of Oxycodone pills. The pills are suspected counterfeits, actually containing Fentanyl. He was arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, No Valid Driver’s License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol. He was taken to the Saline County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...