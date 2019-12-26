Christmas morning house fire claims two lives

A deadly house fire is under investigation in Herrin. Firefighters and first responders were called to the scene on North Park Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. on Christmas Day. While fighting the flames, Herrin firefighters discovered the dead bodies of two men inside the home. The names and ages of the victims are not being released. Autopsies are pending. The incident is being investigated by the Williamson County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Herrin Police Department, and Herrin Fire Department.

