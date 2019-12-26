Missouri State Highway Patrol Reports Two Fatalities over Christmas Holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two people died in traffic crashes during the 30-hour 2019 Christmas holiday counting period, which ran from 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 24 through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, December 25. Troopers investigated 91 traffic crashes, 23 crash injuries, 2 crash fatalities, and 18 DWIs. There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2019 Christmas holiday counting period. Both fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, area, on Christmas Day. 48-year-old Leon Barnett, of De Soto, died when another vehicle struck the motorcycle he was driving. 32-year-old Elizabeth Rutledge died when the vehicle she was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway and she over-corrected, causing the vehicle to return to the roadway and overturn.

