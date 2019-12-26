Mother, daughter from Dexter missing UPDATE

Authorities continue to search for a Dexter mother and daughter who were last seen on December 22. Authorities viewed video footage collected during the investigation and observed Maria Reyes, her daughter Arynay Reyes and the person of interest in the case, Esbin Matillas, leave Reyes’ home. They entered a 2005 silver Pontiac Grand Am about 4:30 a.m. They were carrying bags and appeared to be in no distress. They purchased drinks at an Advance business an hour later. Blood had been found in the home, but the investigation has determined that it isn’t related to the three individuals. Reyes and her daughter are still considered missing. If you have information, contact the Dexter Police Department at (573) 624-5512 or email Trevor.pulley@dexterpd.com, Hank.trout@dexterpd.com or Joshua.benton@dexterpd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...