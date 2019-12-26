Paducah woman suspected on dragging dog behind car

A Paducah woman has been arrested after witnesses allegedly saw a dog being dragged behind a car. The Paducah Police Department says that on Monday around 5 p.m., dispatchers received calls about a light blue car driving down Kentucky Avenue while dragging a dog on a leash behind it. Callers reported seeing the car going westbound on Jackson Street and pulling into the parking lot of a fast food restaurant. Officers arrived on the scene and identified the alleged driver as 60-year-old Jennifer Morris. She allegedly got out of her car, dragged the dog to a nearby sign, and attempted to tie the leash to the sign post. She told officers that she had been arguing with a passenger, who got out of the vehicle with the dog. She claimed she thought the dog was clear of the vehicle when she drove off. Morris has been arrested for 2nd degree disorderly conduct and 2nd degree cruelty to animals. The dog was taken to a local vet for serious injuries and its condition is unknown at this time.

Like this: Like Loading...