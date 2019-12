Police are investigating a break-in at Mackie’s Pizza in Marion, IL. The pizzeria posted store surveillance video on its Facebook page that appears to show someone inside the building just after 7 a.m. on Saturday. A second video shows a suspect ripping a black container from under a table. A picture shows one of the restaurant’s broken windows. Marion Police Chief David Fitts says that the suspect appears to have stolen a cash register.

