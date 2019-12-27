Car stolen in Scott County

Law enforcement officers in Scott County are still looking for one vehicle stolen from a Benton business after another was recovered over the Christmas holiday. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports several vehicles were stolen from the ReCar parking lot in Benton. The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Hemi was recovered on Christmas Day. Officers are still looking for a 2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat. No reported arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 545-3525.

2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat

2018 Jeep Wrangler Hemi