Local couple arrested after Christmas pursuit

A Kentucky man and woman were arrested on numerous drug charges after a pursuit on Christmas Day. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports that late Wednesday afternoon deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for alleged traffic violation. Deputies say the vehicle fled and a short time later turned into a Lowes parking lot, where several items were thrown from the vehicle. They found a bag of marijuana, meth, various pills, and a digital scale. 30-year-old Zachary Mitchell, of Benton, and 40-year-old Misty Moore, of Paducah, were both charged for several drug felonies and several other offenses. They were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Like this: Like Loading...