Man arrested in Pemiscot County on sexual assault charge

A man was taken into custody in Pemiscot County on a sexual assault charge. The Steele Police Department reports that 63-year-old James Wilbourn, of Steele, was arrested on a 1st degree attempted rape charge. Authorities responded to a report from a 32-year-old woman that said she was assaulted by Wilbourn in her home. He also presumably threatened her life. Wilbourn was transported to the Pemiscot County Jail following his arrest with no bond.

