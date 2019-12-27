MoDOT and UM System join forces to launch transportation research and development center
A new center has been launched in Missouri to grow transportation research and development. The Missouri Center for Transportation Innovation is a joint effort by MoDOT and the University of Missouri System to find ways to improve the state’s rundown roads and bridges. Jen Harper with MoDOT says the center will also focus on attracting other research and development funding.
Some state officials want to build a Hyper-loop along I-70 from Kansas City to St. Louis.