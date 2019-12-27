Unprecedented Outbreak of Vaping Injury Reported

Southern Seven Health Department reports that the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has released findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on an unprecedented outbreak of vaping associated lung injury (EVALI) as a result of using E-cigarettes. As of December 17, a total of 2,506 cases have been reported across all 50 states to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including 54 deaths. Of those cases, 206 were in Illinois, with 5 resulting in death. Nearly all cases have required hospitalization, and roughly 50% of cases have required intensive care management. For more information, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit dph.illinois.gov.

