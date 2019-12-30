Death of victims in Christmas house fire ruled murder-suicide

Two people that were killed in a Christmas morning House fire in Herrin have been identified. The victims were 46-year-old Richard Lowe and his 12-year-old son Gavin Lowe, both of Herrin. The Herrin Police Department received a 911 call before 3 a.m. on December 25 regarding the house fire on North Park Avenue. While battling the flames, Herrin Firefighters discovered two bodies. Autopsies determined the incident was a murder-suicide. Police say Richard Lowe shot his son Gavin, then turned the gun on himself, after setting the home on fire. The incident is still under investigation by the Herrin Police Department, Williamson County Coroner’s office, State Fire Marshal’s office and Illinois State Police.

Like this: Like Loading...