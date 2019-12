The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Dexter man for rape of a child. 54-year-old Billy Stitz was charged with 1st degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a child under 12-years-old, 2 counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a child under 12-years-old, and sexual misconduct of a child under 15-years-old. His bond is $35,000 cash only and he remains in custody at this time.

