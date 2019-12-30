Missing hunter found with head injury in Pemiscot County

A missing hunter is recovering after being found with a head injury. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office reports that Saturday evening 58-year-old Michael Hawks Sr. was reported missing after he had been hunting and had not returned home. Deputies, along with the Caruthersville Police Department and Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Brian Shelton, began a ground and river search on Black Island and the Mississippi River just north of Caruthersville. Just after 9 p.m. Hawks’ boat was found on shore around the 14 bend area. Hawks was found on land a short distance from his boat. He had suffered a severe head injury. Crews placed Hawks in a rescue boat and transported him to a waiting ambulance. He remains in serious condition at a Memphis Hospital, and an investigation continues.

