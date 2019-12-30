Monday, December 30th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A man who police say was driving drunk in South Carolina crashed — after apparently being unable to hit the brakes — into a brakes shop. 21-year-old Jaderric Freeman of Montgomery, Alabama was arrested after driving into “Brakes 4 Less” in Greenville.

Freeman allegedly hit another car, lost control of his own vehicle, and crashed into the business before “then damaging several more cars inside.” Police said the man was transported to a medical facility to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Freeman was charged with driving under the influence.