Woman shot while sitting in car in Hayti Heights

A woman is recovering in a Memphis hospital after being shot while sitting in a car in a parking lot. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got a call early yesterday morning about a gunshot victim. As deputies investigated, they learned that the shooting occurred at Geneva’s Club, on Highway 84 in Hayti Heights. The victim has been identified as a woman. She suffered several gunshot wounds. The woman was transferred to a Memphis Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. The investigation into the shooting continues.

