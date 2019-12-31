Cape Girardeau homicide investigation UPDATE suspects still at large

Law Enforcement Officers are still looking for suspects involved in a homicide that happened on December 11th in Cape Girardeau. Since the investigation began, police have received numerous tips regarding the homicide case. Law Enforcement Officers followed up on these leads and have consequently searched several residences and locations for both suspects. Unfortunately, these searches have been unsuccessful up to this point and the suspects remain at large. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is still strongly requesting that if you may know the whereabouts of Maurice Patterson Jr. or Thomas Bean to contact their department immediately. They are wanted for the murder of Richard Reeves.

Cape PD Business Line: 573-335-6621

Anonymous Tip Line: 573-339-6313

Text “CAPEPD” to 847411

Maurice Patterson Jr.

Thomas Bean