Illinois time change plan cause confusion at Missouri border

A proposal in Illinois to make daylight saving time permanent has some residents and business owners worried about the confusion it could cause at the Missouri border. Many people along the border work on one side of the Mississippi River and live on the other. Debora Bruyette of Freeburg, Illinois, who cares for her 95-year-old father in Missouri, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that juggling time zones would be “inconvenient.” The Illinois Senate approved legislation, but it still needs approval from the House, the governor and the federal government.

