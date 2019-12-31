Investigation continues on New Madrid robbery

The investigation continues on a pair of robbers that broke into several vehicles in New Madrid. New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department reports two suspects damaged and entered several vehicles at a vehicle shop and stole several items from the business. The suspect’s vehicle was caught on a surveillance camera, and the video and image is available on the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page. If you have any information that can help identifying the vehicle, or information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department by calling 573-521-7051, or 573-748-2516.

