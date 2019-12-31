Mid-Missouri Lawmaker says Gasoline Tax Needs to be Increased

A central Missouri lawmaker who represents a red district says his constituents “overwhelmingly favor” a gas tax increase. Rocheport GOP State Representative Chuck Basye says he’s polled his constituents three times.

Missouri’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax has stayed the same since 1996. The Senate Transportation Committee chairman has filed legislation to increase it from 17 to 19 cents, saying it would raise $144-million annually for transportation. The 2020 session begins January 8.