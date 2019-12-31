Missouri State Troopers Have Zero Tolerance for Impaired Driving

Missouri state troopers will be visible on highways today and tomorrow for both New Year’s Eve and Day. Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Collin Stosberg describes impaired driving as the most preventable crime there is.

Troopers are focusing on areas with high numbers of impaired driving crashes. This year’s 30-hour New Year’s holiday counting period begins tonight at 6 and runs through 11:59 tomorrow night. 11 Missouri motorists died during last year’s holiday counting period.