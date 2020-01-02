Advisory group urges better flood protection in Missouri

An advisory group appointed by Missouri’s governor says the state’s levees need to be strengthened and repaired, especially in rural areas hit hard by prolonged flooding in 2019. The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group released its report on ways to address flooding in the state and improve flood recovery on Tuesday. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order in July creating the 24-member group. Record flooding last year over-topped and breached dozens of levees along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Some parts of western Missouri experienced flooding for up to seven months.

