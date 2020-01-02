Lawmaker wants to see sports official attacks taken more seriously by legal system

Sports officials acknowledge that their task is challenging on the field and from the sidelines, where disgruntled coaches and fans yell and jeer about calls they don’t like. Former referee and now state Representative Jerome Barnes says lately game environments are getting more violent. He has sponsored two bills to address this. One would which expands the definition of “special victim” to include sports officials at a sporting event while performing their duties, the same way a utility or cable worker is protected.

Another will make a form of taunting a more serious offense. Barnes says college and pro sports officials have escorts and protection before, during and after the games. He hopes adding a layer of legal protection will help.