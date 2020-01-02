Man arrested for attempted vehicle hijacking

A man is in custody after trying to steal a vehicle at the Kroger gas station in Marion. 49-year-old Frederick Todd is charged with unlawful vehicular invasion and aggravated battery of a person over the age of 60. Marion Police were originally called to the gas station Monday morning for a report of an attempted child abduction. Video and further investigation showed that Todd was trying to commit vehicle theft. Police were told a man was looking into vehicles and tried to take the car keys from one woman. The woman fought back, and after a struggle, the man walked away. Investigators say the woman suffered cuts to her hand, but did not need medical attention. Todd was taken into custody and transported to the Williamson County Jail.

