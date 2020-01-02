Metropolis Hit and Run

A woman has died as a result of a hit and run in Metropolis. An unknown white passenger vehicle was traveling south on Butler Street. The vehicle struck 48-year-old Jackie Laird, of Metropolis, who was walking on Butler Street. She was transported by ambulance to the Massac Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. If anyone has any information pertaining to the crash please contact the Illinois State Police District 22 at 618-845-3740. The investigation into the crash continues.

Like this: Like Loading...