Saint Francis Healthcare System CFO David Prather retires after 24 years

The Chief Financial Officer at Saint Francis Healthcare System is retiring after 24 years. David Prather joined Saint Francis in 1995, having previously worked for accounting firms Kerber, Eck & Braeckel; Baird, Kurtz, & Dobson; and Laventhol & Horwath. In 2003, he was promoted to Saint Francis Controller, managing various financial duties. In December 2017, he was named Chief Financial Officer after the retirement of Tony Balsano. Prather says he will miss the people he works with on a daily basis the most. He looks forward to spending more time with family which includes two children and two granddaughters.

