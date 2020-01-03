Endangered Caruthersville woman still missing

An endangered woman from Caruthersville is still missing. 36-year-old Michele Bell disappeared in Caruthersville on December 8th, where she was last seen driving her car southbound on I-55. Bell is a 5’4 white female, with blonde hair and green eyes, and weighs 105 pounds. She is considered an endangered person, and may be medically at risk. Her last known location was near Joiner, Arkansas, where several people reported seeing her car broke down at Exit 34. If you have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Caruthersville Police Department 573-333-0216.

Like this: Like Loading...