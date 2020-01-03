Friday, January 3rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

There has been another casualty in the War on Christmas. An Ohio woman is behind bars after allegedly repeatedly punching a female victim who made the mistake of wishing the assailant a “Merry Christmas.”

According to police, 32-year-old Henrietta Bush pummeled the victim in the head during the December 25th attack in Avondale, a Cincinnati neighborhood. Court filings do not address the relationship, if any, between Bush and the victim, Rhonda Lewis, who suffered “visible physical harm” as a result of the attack.

Bush was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and booked into the Hamilton County jail, where she remains locked up in lieu of $10,000 bond. Bush is scheduled for a January 9th appearance in Municipal Court.