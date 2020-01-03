Route BB in Scott County reduced for shoulder work

Route BB, from Route FF to Route ZZ, in Scott County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the shoulder. Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10. All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

